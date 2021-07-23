Bamco Inc. NY Has $571.10 Million Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,495,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Bio-Techne makes up approximately 1.4% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $571,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,747,172,000 after purchasing an additional 226,562 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,065,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,833,000 after purchasing an additional 92,939 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 925,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,641,000 after purchasing an additional 95,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,386,000 after purchasing an additional 116,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total value of $358,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $343,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total value of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,002.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,451,038. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.91.

TECH stock traded up $8.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $477.57. 257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.52. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $228.66 and a one year high of $470.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

