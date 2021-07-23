Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 443,469 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,895,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,469 shares during the period. GDS makes up 1.0% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 2.62% of GDS worth $396,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDS. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter worth $181,954,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter worth $128,106,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in GDS in the 1st quarter valued at $104,151,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. purchased a new stake in GDS in the 4th quarter valued at $118,900,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in GDS by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,449,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,534,000 after buying an additional 830,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

Shares of GDS stock traded down $10.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.03. 188,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,988. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of -77.35 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Macquarie lowered their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.