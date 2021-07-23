Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Issues Earnings Results

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Shares of Banc of California stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.20. 4,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $871.52 million, a PE ratio of 57.30 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,881.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Andrew Barker bought 27,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $501,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,166.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 40,800 shares of company stock worth $742,494 over the last ninety days. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

