Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

BBVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.24. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 20.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 73,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

