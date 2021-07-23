Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BNDSF. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Banco de Sabadell stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70. Banco de Sabadell has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

