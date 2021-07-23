Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $77.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.16% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Bank First stock opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank First has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The firm has a market cap of $540.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.73.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.12. Bank First had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 36.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank First will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bank First by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Bank First by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank First in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Bank First in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bank First in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. 27.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

