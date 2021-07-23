Bank of America Lowers loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) to Underperform

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s current price.

LDI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on loanDepot from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on loanDepot from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.69.

Shares of LDI stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other loanDepot news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $997,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

