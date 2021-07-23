Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Set at $37.69 by Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) received a $37.69 price target from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BAC. Truist started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

NYSE BAC opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $53,635,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 87,569 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Mark Stevens boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 761,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,445,000 after buying an additional 27,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

