Bank of America Raises Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $1,020.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target boosted by analysts at Bank of America from $890.00 to $1,020.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.73% from the stock’s previous close.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.26.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $973.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.79, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $633.29 and a 12 month high of $987.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $887.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,293.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total transaction of $758,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,580.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,993 shares of company stock valued at $45,739,505 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,250,000 after acquiring an additional 76,078 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

