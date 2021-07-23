Bank of America Raises SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $279.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $276.00 to $279.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SEDG. Barclays raised SolarEdge Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $290.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $314.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $310.82.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $257.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.49. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $162.60 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 106.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at $19,725,893.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total value of $825,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,667 shares of company stock valued at $10,033,678 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,721,000 after purchasing an additional 538,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $141,712,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,070,000 after acquiring an additional 355,976 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,137,000 after acquiring an additional 299,217 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4,796.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,087,000 after acquiring an additional 279,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

