Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Lifted to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $425.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.80.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 9.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

