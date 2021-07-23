Bank of Montreal Can Buys New Stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 43.7% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 99,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 30,288 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 80,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $622,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $669,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $586,000.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $41.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.23.

