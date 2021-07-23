Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 948 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.07% of StepStone Group worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. 40.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on StepStone Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $44.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.50. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67. StepStone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $45.62.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.68 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

StepStone Group Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

