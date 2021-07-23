Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,630 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,705,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,578,000 after buying an additional 1,039,646 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,463,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,498,000 after buying an additional 348,452 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,819,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 69.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,311,000 after buying an additional 217,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $37.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.75.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

In other news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $2,199,193.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,443.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $405,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,389,621 shares of company stock worth $800,080,670 in the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

