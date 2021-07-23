Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 600 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Shares of CTO opened at $53.83 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $56.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $320.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 169.18% and a return on equity of 33.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%.

CTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

In other news, Director George R. Brokaw purchased 1,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,720.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO).

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.