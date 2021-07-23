Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.63% of Global Water Resources worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 53.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GWRS opened at $17.91 on Friday. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.55 million, a P/E ratio of 895.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $9.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 322.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 5,848 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,907.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,855,968 shares in the company, valued at $30,437,875.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 5,000 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $80,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,669,018.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,483 shares of company stock valued at $203,161 in the last quarter. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

