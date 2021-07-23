Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Forestar Group by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Forestar Group by 174.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Forestar Group by 98.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. 32.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on FOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of FOR opened at $20.38 on Friday. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.