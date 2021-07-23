Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

OZK traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,578. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.00. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 50.44%.

OZK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

