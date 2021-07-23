Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of BKNIY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.06. 27,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.58.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

