BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BankUnited had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

NYSE:BKU traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.52. 2,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,267. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.32. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Get BankUnited alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.73.

In other news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $105,869.00. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $143,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,251.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,927 shares of company stock worth $326,015. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.