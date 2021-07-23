Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banner had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 8.88%.

NASDAQ BANR traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $51.72. 211,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,417. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.67. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Banner has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $60.42.

In related news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BANR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

