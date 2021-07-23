Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Lowered to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. cut their target price on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.
Shares of NASDAQ BZUN traded down $4.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.91. 67,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,252. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. Baozun has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.59.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 64,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 541,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,653,000 after acquiring an additional 116,101 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,501,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,272,000 after acquiring an additional 23,408 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Baozun
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.
