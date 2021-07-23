Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Lowered to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. cut their target price on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN traded down $4.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.91. 67,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,252. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. Baozun has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.59.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baozun will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 64,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 541,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,653,000 after acquiring an additional 116,101 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,501,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,272,000 after acquiring an additional 23,408 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

