Barclays Analysts Give Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) a $5.95 Price Target

Barclays set a $5.95 price target on Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of Arca Continental stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. Arca Continental has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $7.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.66.

About Arca Continental

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include cola, flavor soft, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

