Barclays Analysts Give Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) a $5.95 Price Target

Barclays set a $5.95 price target on Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of Arca Continental stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. Arca Continental has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $7.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.66.
About Arca Continental
