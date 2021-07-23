Barclays Boosts Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target to $135.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HRI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Herc from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.20.

Get Herc alerts:

HRI opened at $117.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Herc has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $119.80.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. Herc had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Herc will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Herc news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $861,111.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Herc by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Herc by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Herc by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Herc by 23.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.