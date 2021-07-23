Barclays Increases OSB Group (LON:OSB) Price Target to GBX 560

OSB Group (LON:OSB) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 560 ($7.32) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. OSB Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 540.75 ($7.06).

OSB opened at GBX 460.40 ($6.02) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 10.86. OSB Group has a 1 year low of GBX 230.20 ($3.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 499.30 ($6.52). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 467.32.

In other OSB Group news, insider April Talintyre sold 35,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.49), for a total value of £150,166.80 ($196,193.89).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

