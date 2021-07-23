Barclays PLC Grows Position in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 82.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 402,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 61,648 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 37,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after purchasing an additional 111,766 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 58.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CURO Group news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $839,639.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,181.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 23,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $420,043.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,253,964 shares of company stock valued at $19,972,912. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of CURO opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 49.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

