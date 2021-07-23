Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 141.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,263 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 65,251 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 69,463 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 49.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 277,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 91,968 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 43.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.71. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 21.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.54%.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $37,038.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,086.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $36,876.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 229,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,345,798.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

