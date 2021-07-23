Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) by 168.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Pulse Biosciences were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLSE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

PLSE stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.57. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $45.82.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). As a group, analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Pulse Biosciences Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

