Barclays PLC Has $257,000 Position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 159.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,014 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Luna Innovations were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after buying an additional 28,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after buying an additional 67,197 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth $6,125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 15.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 64,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth $4,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LUNA opened at $11.41 on Friday. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $358.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.78 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

