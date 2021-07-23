Barclays PLC Has $291,000 Stock Position in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 170.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,565 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Molecular Templates were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 62.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTEM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 119,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $830,898.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

MTEM stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $404.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.31. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $15.19.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 138.03% and a negative net margin of 611.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

