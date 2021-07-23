Barclays PLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA PSJ opened at $160.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.92. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 12-month low of $114.63 and a 12-month high of $187.53.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

