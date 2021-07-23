Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $88.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.27. The company has a market capitalization of $207.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $89.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.8% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.4% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

