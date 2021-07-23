Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 69.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 61,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBSI. TheStreet lowered Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $70.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $79.73.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

