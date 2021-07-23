Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,686,251 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,907 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $33,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,981 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 31,252 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.36. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.03.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

