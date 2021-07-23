BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG) Shares Sold by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. cut its stake in BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned about 0.57% of BCTG Acquisition worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BCTG Acquisition by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of BCTG Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BCTG Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCTG Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCTG Acquisition by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 300,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 150,738 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BCTG opened at $10.74 on Friday. BCTG Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01.

BCTG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily located in North America and Europe in the biotechnology industry.

