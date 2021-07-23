Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $103,902.38 and $2,803.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 30.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 265,150,750 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

