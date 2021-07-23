Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Price Target Cut to GBX 163 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 163 ($2.13) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BEG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:BEG opened at GBX 135 ($1.76) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 135.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.03. Begbies Traynor Group has a one year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 149.60 ($1.95). The company has a market cap of £204.93 million and a PE ratio of -271.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio is -5.60%.

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

