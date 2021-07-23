Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Bel Fuse worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 267.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB opened at $12.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $157.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.55.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.29). Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $110.64 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

