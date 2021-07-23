Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Director Barry J. Bentley Sells 22,185 Shares

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Director Barry J. Bentley sold 22,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,351,066.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Barry J. Bentley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Barry J. Bentley sold 166,051 shares of Bentley Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $9,826,898.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $61.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.00. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $67.00.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BSY shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Griffin Securities started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after buying an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth $4,628,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 65.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,997,000 after buying an additional 431,053 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth $242,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

