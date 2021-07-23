Benz Price Hits $0.0001 (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Benz has a market capitalization of $440.18 and approximately $654.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Benz has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00041025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00105556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00143303 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,595.48 or 0.99993733 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io . Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here

