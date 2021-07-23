Berenberg Bank Increases Loungers (LON:LGRS) Price Target to GBX 350

Loungers (LON:LGRS) had its price target increased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.90% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Loungers in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Loungers alerts:

LGRS opened at GBX 278 ($3.63) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £285.61 million and a PE ratio of -25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 276.23. Loungers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 300 ($3.92).

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Loungers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loungers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.