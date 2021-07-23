Berenberg Bank Raises Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 4,100

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AAL. Barclays lifted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,820 ($49.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,657.78 ($47.79).

LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,978.50 ($38.91) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £40.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9,234.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99). In the last quarter, insiders bought 226 shares of company stock worth $644,833.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

