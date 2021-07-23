Berenberg Bank Raises Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Price Target to GBX 350

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Eurocell from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Eurocell alerts:

Shares of LON ECEL opened at GBX 270 ($3.53) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.00. Eurocell has a 1-year low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £301.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 272.97.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.