Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will post sales of $19.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.70 million. Berkeley Lights reported sales of $10.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year sales of $91.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.38 million to $94.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $132.93 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $141.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Berkeley Lights.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The company had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $48.23. The company had a trading volume of 868 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,069. Berkeley Lights has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 7,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $365,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 14,920 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $611,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 169,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,600.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,510 shares of company stock valued at $6,497,845 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 41.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 63,596 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 163.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 291,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,646,000 after acquiring an additional 180,784 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 123.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,400,000 after acquiring an additional 235,322 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth approximately $16,310,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 646.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 19,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkeley Lights (BLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.