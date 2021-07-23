Berkley W R Corp Buys New Stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $243,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLAC stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

