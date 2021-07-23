Berkley W R Corp Invests $98,000 in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCAQ. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $900,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,000,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCAQ opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

