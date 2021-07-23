BetterBetting 24 Hour Volume Hits $333,228.00 (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded up 43,024.5% against the U.S. dollar. BetterBetting has a market cap of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetterBetting coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00048542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00014289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $278.33 or 0.00859778 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting (BETR) is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

