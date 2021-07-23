BHP Group (LON:BHP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on the stock.

BHP has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,810 ($36.71) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,394.29 ($31.28).

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 2,263 ($29.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £114.44 billion and a PE ratio of 22.81. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,156.70.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.