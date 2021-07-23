BidiPass (BDP) Achieves Market Cap of $113,447.22

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last week, BidiPass has traded 45.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $113,447.22 and $5,272.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00048961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00014689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $281.74 or 0.00868951 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

BidiPass is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

