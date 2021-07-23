Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread Sells 2,000 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.20, for a total value of $404,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.36, for a total value of $366,720.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total value of $372,060.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total value of $360,880.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total value of $376,580.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $341,640.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $310,260.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $297,960.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total value of $293,260.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $291,380.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $273,860.00.

Shares of BILL traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of -253.24 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.50 and a 52 week high of $208.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 153.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.15.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

